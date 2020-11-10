Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 13,695 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,695 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.10% of Amkor Technology worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,610,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,597 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,673,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,346,000 after purchasing an additional 232,748 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 438,819 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 216,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 964,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,868,000 after acquiring an additional 141,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMKR. BidaskClub upgraded Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Amkor Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amkor Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.64.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.74.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $59,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,339.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $188,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $542,205 in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

