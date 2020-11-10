Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 1,380 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 125,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 17,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in KeyCorp by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.24.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

KEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $15.25 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.22.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

