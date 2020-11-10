Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 2,309 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.46% of SpartanNash worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPTN. LSV Asset Management raised its position in SpartanNash by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,692,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,960,000 after purchasing an additional 52,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in SpartanNash by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,379,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,756,000 after purchasing an additional 91,744 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 7.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 540,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,492,000 after purchasing an additional 36,601 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 5.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,104,000 after buying an additional 26,466 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 905.9% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 449,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,551,000 after buying an additional 404,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SPTN shares. TheStreet upgraded SpartanNash from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SpartanNash in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SpartanNash from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on SpartanNash in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SpartanNash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.36. The company has a market cap of $641.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $23.94.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 0.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

