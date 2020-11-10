Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 32,532 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,532 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.40% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 635.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the third quarter worth $276,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 75.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 611.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock opened at $37.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $622.88 million, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $55.96.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.80. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $441.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Hibbett Sports’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HIBB. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hibbett Sports from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. TheStreet raised Hibbett Sports from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Friday, August 28th. 140166 lifted their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.60.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 1,691 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $57,798.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $275,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,913.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,927 shares of company stock worth $1,549,387. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

