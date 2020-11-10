Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 34,561 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,637 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,561 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.45% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLDD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 65,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 78,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 19,291 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 169,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 3,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $35,723.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 411,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,227.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLDD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.35 price objective on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

NASDAQ GLDD opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $692.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $9.33.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 9.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

