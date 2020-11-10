Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 89,061 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89,061 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.08% of Equity Commonwealth worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 12.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 21.7% in the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter worth $5,180,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 5.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter worth $697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.91. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $35.08.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 604.59% and a return on equity of 14.07%. On average, analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $2.50.

EQC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

