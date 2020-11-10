M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Stock Price Down 6.9%

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) traded down 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.65 and last traded at $42.77. 826,829 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 592,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.93.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 7.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average of $39.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.59 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

In other M.D.C. news, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 26,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $1,198,114.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,750,483.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paris G. Reece III sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $1,044,288.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,736.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,053 shares of company stock valued at $3,701,349 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.