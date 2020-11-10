M Partners Comments on Anaconda Mining Inc. (ANX.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:ANX)

Anaconda Mining Inc. (ANX.TO) (TSE:ANX) – M Partners issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Anaconda Mining Inc. (ANX.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, November 5th. M Partners analyst R. Department expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the year. M Partners has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Anaconda Mining Inc. (ANX.TO) stock opened at C$0.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.45. The company has a market cap of $83.44 million and a PE ratio of 17.81. Anaconda Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.78.

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 5 mining leases and 24 mineral licenses with a total of 5,878 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

