Mackay Shields LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,231 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $12,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 491.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 476,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,039,000 after purchasing an additional 395,498 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,017,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,705,000 after buying an additional 325,275 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,228,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,138,000 after buying an additional 310,052 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,555,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,290,000 after buying an additional 300,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 887,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,915,000 after buying an additional 272,144 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DUK opened at $95.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.24. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.53.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

