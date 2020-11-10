Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,361 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.26% of DXC Technology worth $11,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 5,015.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $739,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 310,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 100,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology stock opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.78. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 14.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.