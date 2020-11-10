Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 759,685 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,485 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.4% of Mackay Shields LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $198,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $107,918.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,016.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,507 shares of company stock worth $13,581,812. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $278.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $794.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $267.99 and its 200 day moving average is $247.01. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. 140166 increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.84.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

