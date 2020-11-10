Mackay Shields LLC Sells 18,883 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,883 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $11,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 205.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Moody’s by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth $3,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $12,380,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,620,210.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.67.

NYSE MCO opened at $275.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $305.95. The company has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.34 and its 200 day moving average is $276.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.