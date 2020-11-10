Mackay Shields LLC Sells 2,609 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $12,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $475.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $160.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.56.

ZM stock opened at $413.24 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.02 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $496.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 529.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.88, for a total transaction of $707,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $707,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.74, for a total transaction of $2,378,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,003.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,816 shares of company stock valued at $111,120,613 in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

