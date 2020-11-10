Mackay Shields LLC Sells 6,235 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 38.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,235 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $11,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,151.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,159.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,144.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 115.57%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 74.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,323.00 to $1,329.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,265.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,375.00 target price (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,330.00.

In related news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 4,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.00, for a total value of $5,006,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 15,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,145.64, for a total transaction of $17,490,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,551,631.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,505 shares of company stock valued at $37,678,550 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

