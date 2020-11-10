Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Magna International’s FY2021 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Magna International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Magna International and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Magna International from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.06.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $60.36 on Monday. Magna International has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $61.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.47. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.60. Magna International had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 134.9% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,475,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,617,000 after buying an additional 4,867,003 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in Magna International during the second quarter valued at $67,504,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the second quarter worth about $40,122,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 969.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 607,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,779,000 after purchasing an additional 550,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Magna International by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,713,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,293,000 after acquiring an additional 465,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

