Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Upgraded to “Outperform” by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $50.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MGA. Raymond James set a $52.00 price target on shares of Magna International and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magna International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Magna International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.06.

Get Magna International alerts:

Shares of MGA opened at $60.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.47. Magna International has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $61.19.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. Magna International had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Magna International will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Magna International by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Magna International by 969.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 607,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,779,000 after buying an additional 550,430 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its stake in Magna International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,600,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,212,000 after buying an additional 84,338 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Magna International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.