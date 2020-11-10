Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MGNI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Magnite from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Magnite presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. Magnite has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.50.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 32.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magnite will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $38,243.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 417,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,098.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $224,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 643,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,195.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,532 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the third quarter worth $51,775,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the third quarter worth $13,945,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the third quarter worth $5,556,000. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the third quarter worth $3,699,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the third quarter worth $3,100,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

