Marathon Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Receives $4.05 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Marathon Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.05.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGDPF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Marathon Gold from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC began coverage on Marathon Gold in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Laurentian reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

MGDPF stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.53. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and base metal deposits. Its principal property is the Valentine Lake gold property with 14 contiguous mineral licenses covering an area of 240 km2 located in Newfoundland.

