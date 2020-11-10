Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) was down 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 8,111,162 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 7,819,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

The firm has a market cap of $71.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 6.26.

Get Marathon Patent Group alerts:

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative net margin of 346.75% and a negative return on equity of 102.68%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marathon Patent Group stock. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Patent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Patent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.