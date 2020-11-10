Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Marriott International in a research report issued on Monday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.39.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $118.30 on Tuesday. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $153.39. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.73 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.67 and its 200 day moving average is $93.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,810,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,808,000 after purchasing an additional 931,386 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 213.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369,482 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 25.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,563,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,792,000 after purchasing an additional 516,588 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 6.9% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,142,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,341,000 after purchasing an additional 138,802 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 6.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,919,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,592,000 after purchasing an additional 113,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

