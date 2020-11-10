Marriott International, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marriott International in a research note issued on Sunday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott International’s FY2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 238.84%. Marriott International’s revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.39.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $118.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.73 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.67 and its 200 day moving average is $93.27. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $153.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,810,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,808,000 after acquiring an additional 931,386 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 213.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Marriott International by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,563,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,792,000 after acquiring an additional 516,588 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in Marriott International by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,142,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,341,000 after acquiring an additional 138,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,919,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,592,000 after acquiring an additional 113,902 shares in the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

