Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $117.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.57.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $126.02 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $157.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.89 and a 200 day moving average of $90.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -45.99 and a beta of 2.38.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $142,230.00. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 22.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,236,000 after purchasing an additional 22,048 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

