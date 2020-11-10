Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (MRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 11th. Analysts expect Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) to post earnings of C$0.45 per share for the quarter.

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.82) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$460.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$415.00 million.

TSE MRE opened at C$11.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.33. Martinrea International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$5.64 and a 12 month high of C$14.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.96. The stock has a market cap of $896.07 million and a PE ratio of -45.12.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRE. TD Securities raised Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$16.00 price objective on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

