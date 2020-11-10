Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Upgraded by Raymond James to Strong-Buy

Raymond James upgraded shares of Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MRETF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Martinrea International from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Martinrea International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TD Securities raised Martinrea International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Martinrea International from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Martinrea International from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of MRETF stock opened at $8.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44. Martinrea International has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $11.19.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

