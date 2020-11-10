Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Down 8.7%

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) traded down 8.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $78.21 and last traded at $78.41. 658,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 223% from the average session volume of 203,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.92.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Masonite International from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine lowered Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Masonite International from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Masonite International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.88 and a 200 day moving average of $82.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.38. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Masonite International’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the second quarter worth about $3,323,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the second quarter worth about $700,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the second quarter worth about $2,379,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 18.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masonite International Company Profile (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

