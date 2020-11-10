Mastercraft Boat (MCFT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 11th. Analysts expect Mastercraft Boat to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $51.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.82 million. Mastercraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a positive return on equity of 35.97%. On average, analysts expect Mastercraft Boat to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mastercraft Boat stock opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $402.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 2.42. Mastercraft Boat has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $23.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.04.

Several research firms have commented on MCFT. TheStreet raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Mastercraft Boat from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

About Mastercraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

