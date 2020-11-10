Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materialise NV is a provider of Additive Manufacturing (AM) software solutions and sophisticated 3D printing services in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design and consumer products. The Company specializes in preparation of 3D prototypes for manufactures, software development, biomedical research, and online services. It is also engaged in the development of solutions for orthopedics, biomedical software and engineering, and printing of cardiovascular models. Materialise NV is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. “

Get Materialise alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MTLS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Materialise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Materialise to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Materialise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Materialise in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Materialise has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MTLS opened at $38.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -480.50 and a beta of 0.80. Materialise has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Materialise had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Materialise will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTLS. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,319,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,800 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,042,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 27,214 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materialise (MTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.