Maxim Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SRTS. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.40 to $4.25 in a report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $2.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $42.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.17. Sensus Healthcare has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $4.99.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRTS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 12,595.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12,595 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 82.6% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 9,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

