Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Merus B.V. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics. The company’s bispecific antibody candidate, MCLA-128, is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for HER2-expressing solid tumors; MCLA-117, is being developed as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and MCLA-158, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells and is being developed as a potential treatment for colorectal cancer and other solid tumors. Merus B.V. is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands. “

Get Merus alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Merus from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of Merus stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $373.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average of $13.66. Merus has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $20.64.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 201,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.17 per share, with a total value of $2,255,290.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 146,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,724,359.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 538,311 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,776 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Merus by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Merus in the second quarter worth about $582,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Merus by 390.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 44,654 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Merus in the second quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP boosted its position in Merus by 15.1% in the second quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 46,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of gastric and non-small cell lung cancers.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merus (MRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.