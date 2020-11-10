Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Down 9.1%

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)’s stock price traded down 9.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.25 and last traded at $13.42. 949,416 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 452,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mitek Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average is $10.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.09 million, a PE ratio of 74.56 and a beta of 0.33.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.86 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mitek Systems news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 25,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $319,483.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,496.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Gray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,376 shares of company stock valued at $898,284 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 32.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.