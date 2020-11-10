Mizuho Raises HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $330.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $220.00 to $330.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

HUBS has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on HubSpot from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on HubSpot from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on HubSpot from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on HubSpot from $300.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on HubSpot from $290.00 to $332.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $311.50.

NYSE HUBS opened at $345.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of -190.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $90.83 and a 12 month high of $395.76.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $228.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total value of $2,422,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,171,107.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total value of $1,194,303.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,363,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,676 shares of company stock valued at $10,089,114 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 23.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,943 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

