Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $107,918.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,016.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,507 shares of company stock valued at $13,581,812. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, 140166 boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

FB opened at $278.77 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $267.99 and its 200 day moving average is $247.01.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

