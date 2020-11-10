Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $5,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 231.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 158,283 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 110,558 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 28,878 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 5,682.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 971,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after buying an additional 955,000 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 304,370 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 740,071 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after buying an additional 18,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MBT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

NYSE:MBT opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 129.45%. Research analysts forecast that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s payout ratio is currently 86.52%.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.