MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) Given a €115.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MTX. Independent Research set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €148.00 ($174.12) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €149.00 ($175.29) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €138.00 ($162.35).

Shares of MTX stock opened at €191.50 ($225.29) on Monday. MTU Aero Engines AG has a one year low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a one year high of €289.30 ($340.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €151.46 and a 200 day moving average price of €148.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27.

About MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F)

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

