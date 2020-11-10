MultiPlan (MPLN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:MPLN opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. MultiPlan has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $12.93.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan, Inc provides data analytics and cost management solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs for consumers and payors via data-driven algorithms that detect claims anomalies; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical and dental costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges before claims are paid.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.