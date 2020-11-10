Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MBIO. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mustang Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.85.

MBIO opened at $2.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mustang Bio has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $156.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.22.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Mustang Bio will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in Mustang Bio during the second quarter valued at $55,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Mustang Bio during the third quarter valued at $55,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Mustang Bio by 24.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Mustang Bio during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Mustang Bio by 8.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. 25.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

