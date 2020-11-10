Myovant Sciences (MYOV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect Myovant Sciences to post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $33.33 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Myovant Sciences to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MYOV opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. Myovant Sciences has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $23.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.55.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Frank Karbe sold 24,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $496,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,646.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $41,180.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,900.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,066 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

