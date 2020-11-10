Namecoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3,351.00 (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $7.65 million and $3,351.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00003384 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15,346.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $259.12 or 0.01688500 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.16 or 0.00470203 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00007738 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

