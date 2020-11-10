NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nant Health, LLC is a personalized healthcare company which enable improved patient outcomes and treatment decisions for critical illnesses. The company developed an adaptive learning system, CLINICS, which includes its unique software, middleware and hardware systems infrastructure that collects, indexes, analyzes and interprets of molecular, clinical, operational and financial data points derived from novel and traditional sources. Nant Health, LLC is based in CULVER CITY, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NH. BidaskClub cut NantHealth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut NantHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of NantHealth stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $252.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.17. NantHealth has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $6.39.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.70 million. Equities analysts expect that NantHealth will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 35.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company converging science and technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Canada. It provides NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software-as-a-service platforms, and connected care medical device interoperability solutions to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

