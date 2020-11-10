National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Australia Bank is an international financial services group providing a comprehensive and integrated range of financial services. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NABZY. ValuEngine downgraded National Australia Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Macquarie downgraded National Australia Bank from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.25.

National Australia Bank stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.26. The company has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.00. National Australia Bank has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. The company accepts transaction accounts, savings accounts, term deposits, and deposit accounts; and specialized accounts, such as foreign currency, business interest, statutory trust, community free saver, and farm management accounts.

