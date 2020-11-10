National Bank Financial Boosts Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$88.50

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$87.00 to C$88.50 in a report released on Friday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$72.00 to C$80.75 in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of GRT.UN opened at C$76.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.03, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$76.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$72.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.17. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$40.77 and a 52 week high of C$80.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 46.09%.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.