National Bank Financial Boosts Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) (TSE:JWEL) Price Target to C$42.75

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) (TSE:JWEL) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$41.50 to C$42.75 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on JWEL. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight Capital increased their price target on Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Get Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) alerts:

TSE JWEL opened at C$39.75 on Friday. Jamieson Wellness Inc. has a one year low of C$23.42 and a one year high of C$46.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$40.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62.

About Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO)

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, sells, and markets natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.