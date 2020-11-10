National Bank Financial Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS)

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lassonde Industries in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.70. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.05 EPS.

Lassonde Industries has a 1 year low of C$209.50 and a 1 year high of C$269.18.

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C$3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.88 by C$0.87. The firm had revenue of C$498.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$487.70 million.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

