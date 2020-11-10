National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Parkland Co. (PKI.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$48.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$42.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

TSE PKI opened at C$39.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion and a PE ratio of 38.36. Parkland Co. has a 1 year low of C$17.57 and a 1 year high of C$49.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$35.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.58.

In other Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 16,137 shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.39, for a total transaction of C$651,692.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 534,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,568,416.95.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

