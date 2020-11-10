National Bank Financial Weighs in on Canadian Tire Co., Limited (CTC.TO)’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:CTC)

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (CTC.TO) (TSE:CTC) – National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Canadian Tire Co., Limited (CTC.TO) in a report released on Sunday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.15 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.88. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Tire Co., Limited (CTC.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $6.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.58 EPS.

Shares of CTC stock opened at C$209.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.87, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$207.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$212.95. Canadian Tire Co., Limited has a 52 week low of C$140.00 and a 52 week high of C$239.99.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting goods, and petroleum under the Canadian Tire, PartSource, Petroleum, Gas+, Party City, Mark's, Mark's Work Wearhouse, L'Ãquipeur, Helly Hansen, SportChek, Sports Experts, Atmosphere, Pro Hockey Life, National Sports, Sports Rousseau, and Hockey Experts banners.

