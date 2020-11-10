Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is an international owner and operator of dry cargo vessels. It engages in the seaborne transportation services of drybulk commodities including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers and chartering of its vessels under medium to long-term charters. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NMM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of NMM stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Navios Maritime Partners has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $18.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.45.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 32.80% and a positive return on equity of 2.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 271.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

