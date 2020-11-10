NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoPhotonics Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of photonic integrated circuit, or PIC, based modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high-speed communications networks. Products offered by the Company includes high-speed products that enable data transmission at 10Gbps, 40Gbps and 100Gbps, agility products such as ROADMs that dynamically allocate bandwidth to adjust for volatile traffic patterns, and access products that provide high-bandwidth connections to more devices and people over fixed and wireless networks. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NeoPhotonics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.38.

Shares of NPTN opened at $8.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.17 million, a PE ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average is $7.86. NeoPhotonics has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.92 million. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

