Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Societe Generale downgraded Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Shares of Neste Oyj stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.09. Neste Oyj has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $30.45.

Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

