NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,058 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,691 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 13,062 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in NetApp by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,324 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,734 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,007,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

NTAP stock opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.05. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $65.38. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 240.01%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,018,719.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,719.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

