Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were down 8.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $467.26 and last traded at $470.50. Approximately 10,396,668 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 7,457,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $514.73.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Netflix from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $528.39.

The firm has a market capitalization of $207.86 billion, a PE ratio of 75.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $505.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $477.36.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 15,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.19, for a total transaction of $7,271,081.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,636.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $4,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,550 shares of company stock valued at $146,020,397. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,008,435,000 after purchasing an additional 763,798 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 681 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 525 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

